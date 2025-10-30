Chandigarh: Job seeker scammed of ₹9L by Ludhiana duo

The cybercrime police arrested two persons in connection with a fake job fraud. The case was registered on the complaint of Gurvinder Pal Kaur, a resident of Chandigarh, who reported that she was cheated through a Telegram-based “work-from-home” job fraud. She stated that she was induced to perform fake online review tasks with promises of high commission. The fraudsters initially paid small amounts to gain trust and later deceived her into depositing a total sum of ₹9,03,011 on the pretext of unlocking and repairing her frozen account.

The case was registered under Sections 319(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2), 61(2) of BNS. During investigation, analysis of digital evidence and bank transaction trails revealed that the defrauded amount was credited into an Indian Bank account held by 21-year-old Shivam from Ludhiana, Punjab. The money was further transferred to one UCO Bank account belonging to 24-year-old Pramod Kumar, also a Ludhiana resident.

Technical investigation of communication records revealed that the Telegram accounts used by the accused were operated using IP addresses originating from Cambodia.

A police team from the cybercrime police station conducted raids in Ludhiana and arrested both the accused Shivam, a resident of Giaspura and Pramod Kumar, a resident of Dhandari Kalan. They were produced before the court and remanded to a day in police custody.

An official of the cybercrime police station said that the case highlights the growing trend of cybercriminals exploiting social media and messaging platforms to lure innocent citizens into fraudulent “work-from- home” job schemes. The Chandigarh police has appealed to the public to remain vigilant and avoid sharing personal or financial details with unknown entities on such platforms.

