Chandigarh: Man arrested for snatching elderly woman’s gold earrings in Manimajra
A man, who had his face covered with a cloth, approached from behind, suddenly snatched the woman’s gold earrings and attempted to flee, but was caught by the woman’s son
Published on: Mar 16, 2026 6:24 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Share via
Copy link
The Chandigarh Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for snatching the gold earrings of a 60-year-old woman in Manimajra.
The stolen jewellery was recovered from the accused, identified as Nikku Dubey, who is a Class 10 passout and reportedly engaged in private work.
A resident of Sundar Nagar, Mauli Jagran, the accused was produced before a court on Saturday and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.
As per the complaint filed by Pammi, a resident of Mori Gate, Manimajra, the incident took place near Shani Mandir in Gobindpura around 1pm on Saturday while she was returning home with her son Mangat Ram.
Police said a man, who had his face covered with a cloth, approached from behind, suddenly snatched the woman’s gold earrings and attempted to flee.
Her son chased the accused and managed to catch him. A police team reached the location after receiving information at the control room, and took custody of the accused.
Further investigation in the case was underway, said police.