Chandigarh: Man arrested for snatching elderly woman’s gold earrings in Manimajra

The Chandigarh Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for snatching the gold earrings of a 60-year-old woman in Manimajra. A police team reached the location after receiving information at the control room, and took custody of the accused. (HTPhoto)

The stolen jewellery was recovered from the accused, identified as Nikku Dubey, who is a Class 10 passout and reportedly engaged in private work.

A resident of Sundar Nagar, Mauli Jagran, the accused was produced before a court on Saturday and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

As per the complaint filed by Pammi, a resident of Mori Gate, Manimajra, the incident took place near Shani Mandir in Gobindpura around 1pm on Saturday while she was returning home with her son Mangat Ram.

Police said a man, who had his face covered with a cloth, approached from behind, suddenly snatched the woman’s gold earrings and attempted to flee.

Her son chased the accused and managed to catch him. A police team reached the location after receiving information at the control room, and took custody of the accused.

Further investigation in the case was underway, said police.