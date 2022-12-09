Chandigarh: Man awarded 5-year rigorous imprisonment for snatching bags

Nearly 22 months after a scooter-borne man snatched two women’s bags in Manimajra in February 2021, he was on Thursday sentenced to five-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a local court.

Convicting the accused under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code, the court also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the accused, Manish, alias Mansa.

According to the FIR, on February 12, 2021, Sarabjeet Kaur, 40, of Shanti Nagar, Manimajra, and her sister-in-law Gurinder Kaur were walking near Uppal Marble Society turn, when the accused, who was on a Honda Activa, snatched their two bags and fled away.

While Sarabjeet’s bag contained her mobile phone, documents and ₹15,000 in cash, that of Gurinder had her ATM card and ₹2,500 in cash. The women were unable to jot down the scooter’s registration number. However, the accused was eventually arrested and opted for trial.

This is the second conviction in a snatching case in the past two days. On Tuesday, a local court had sentenced two youths from Dadumajra to seven-year RI for snatching a mobile phone and ₹1,600 cash from a rickshaw puller at the Sector-43 ISBT in September 2020.