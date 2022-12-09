Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Man awarded 5-year rigorous imprisonment for snatching bags

Chandigarh: Man awarded 5-year rigorous imprisonment for snatching bags

Updated on Dec 09, 2022 05:44 AM IST

The case dates back to February 2021; two women were walking near Uppal Marble Society turn in Chandigarh’s Manimajra, when the accused, who was on a Honda Activa, snatched their two bags and fled away

Convicting the accused under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code, the court also imposed a fine of 25,000 on the accused, Manish, alias Mansa. (Stock image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Nearly 22 months after a scooter-borne man snatched two women’s bags in Manimajra in February 2021, he was on Thursday sentenced to five-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a local court.

Convicting the accused under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code, the court also imposed a fine of 25,000 on the accused, Manish, alias Mansa.

According to the FIR, on February 12, 2021, Sarabjeet Kaur, 40, of Shanti Nagar, Manimajra, and her sister-in-law Gurinder Kaur were walking near Uppal Marble Society turn, when the accused, who was on a Honda Activa, snatched their two bags and fled away.

While Sarabjeet’s bag contained her mobile phone, documents and 15,000 in cash, that of Gurinder had her ATM card and 2,500 in cash. The women were unable to jot down the scooter’s registration number. However, the accused was eventually arrested and opted for trial.

This is the second conviction in a snatching case in the past two days. On Tuesday, a local court had sentenced two youths from Dadumajra to seven-year RI for snatching a mobile phone and 1,600 cash from a rickshaw puller at the Sector-43 ISBT in September 2020.

