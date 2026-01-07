Chandigarh: Man stabs wife amid dispute over silver anklet; held

Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his wife with a knife following a domestic dispute in Kachhi Colony, Dhanas on Monday night. According to police, the incident left the victim, Parvati, seriously injured and was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 16, where she is currently undergoing treatment. A police team from the Sarangpur police station reached the scene and arrested the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused has been identified as Mahajan. The case was registered following a complaint filed by the victim’s son, Rakesh Kumar. He stated that his father had been living separately from the family for a long time due to his habitual alcohol consumption and repeated physical assaults on his mother. Owing to this, the family had shifted to a slum colony in Dhanas.

Rakesh stated that his mother works in Sector 19. On Monday night around 9 pm, while she was returning from work, Mahajan allegedly forced her to accompany him to Dhanas on his cart. At the time, Rakesh’s nephew and brother were also present.

Rakesh alleged that his father, who was intoxicated, began abusing Parvati and soon after pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the stomach. Hearing the woman’s screams, locals gathered at the spot and informed the police.

A police team from the Sarangpur police station reached the scene and arrested the accused.

The complaint said that an argument had taken place prior to the assault over a silver anklet. Rakesh stated that the anklet had been given by his mother to his wife during their wedding as per custom, but the accused objected to it, claiming that it belonged to his wife and not to his daughter-in-law. Police said a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.