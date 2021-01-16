Chandigarh: Mercury drops to 11.3°C due to dense fog
With dense fog descending over the city on Saturday, the day temperature plunged from Friday’s 20.8°C to 11.3°C.
This was 10 notches below normal and similar foggy conditions can be expected in the coming days as well, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
IMD officials said with the minimum temperature going down from 7.2°C to 5.8°C, Saturday was a severe cold day. Severe cold days are declared when minimum temperature drops below 10 degrees and the maximum temperature is 6.5 degrees below normal. This is the fourth such day this month.
“Fog descended over the whole region due to variable and calm lower-level winds. These will continue on Sunday as well, making the morning foggy. Relief can be expected next week when relatively stronger easterlies start to blow in the region,” an official said.
At 11.3°C, this is the second lowest that the maximum temperature has gone this month, after dropping to 11.1°C on January 12.
In the next three days, the day and night temperatures are expected to remain around 15°C and 6°C.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
374 health workers get first Covishield dose in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh: Mercury drops to 11.3°C due to dense fog
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj Bhawan versus Haryana govt:Opposition expresses shock over govt opposing governor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Punjab enter quarters with fourth straight win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After farmers’ protest, vaccination centre shifted in Haryana’s Kaithal
- Kaithal superintendent of police, Lokender Singh said that some people were protesting at the vaccination centre and therefore the drive was shifted to the civil hospital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Treat patient as whole rather than just disease: AIIMS director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn comes to the rescue of MC, releases ₹130 crore for development
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Restaurant sales in Chandigarh suffer due to avian flu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹7-lakh relief for 9-year-old Chandigarh girl left in vegetative state after vicious attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Classes 6 to 8 to reopen at Chandigarh’s govt schools from February 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab sports minister likely to head Chandigarh Olympic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab reports first suspected cases of bird flu, sends samples to Bhopal lab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State-of-the-art co-working space coming up at Chandigarh IT Park
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prices of mutton, fish rise as people turn away from chicken in Chandigarh and around
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senate polls: HC fines Panjab University ₹50,000 for delay in response to ex-senators’ plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox