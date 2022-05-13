Chandigarh:MP Kher-led committee on property matters meets
A meeting of the 11-member committee formed to streamline property matters in Chandigarh was held under the chairmanship of member of Parliament Kirron Kher on Thursday.
Crucial agendas like the conversion of leasehold commercial and residential properties into freehold, examination of the possibility of framing clusters of industry activity and allotment of land for cultural purpose were discussed. This committee has been formed as per the orders of the Supreme Court.
A sub-committee, which has been formed under deputy commissioner-cum- estate officer and also comprises chief executive officer, CHB; assistant estate officer; estate officer, municipal corporation and estate officer, CHB is to submit its report in its next meeting.
At the meeting, it was decided that the industries department will revaluate the Industry Policy, 2015, so that all enterprises under MSME Act are allowed to work in Industrial Area, Chandigarh.
It was further decided that the estate office will look into the issue of compoundable/sanctionable building violations. It was recommended that a window should be given for submission of building plans, during which there shall be no penalties.
The re-examination of floor-area ration was also discussed so that rational rates be charged for enhancing FAR
The issue of building violation/ misuse was also discussed at length and Kher directed that reasonable rates be fixed. Further, it was decided that policy for allotment of land for socio-cultural activities should also be formed.
Health minister finds expired medicines worth ₹50 lakh at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, orders probe
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak who also holds the health portfolio, has ordered probe into the issue of expired medicines worth ₹50 lakh found stocked at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here on Thursday. During his inspection for around 45 minutes, he finally counted 322 pages having list of expired medicines worth ₹50 lakh. Irked over the issue, the minister asked about who was responsible for this.
Wheat procurement: Punjab to shut most mandis on May 13
Chandigarh : As the arrivals of freshly harvested wheat crop in state mandis has dipped, the Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department on Thursday decided to end the procurement operations by closing most of the mandis Friday. Around 2,200 mandis were set up in the state for procuring the rabi crop. Arrivals are still expected in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Bathinda and Ludhiana districts.
22-yr-old youth shot dead in Sangrur, four booked
Sangrur: Police have booked four people for shooting dead a 22-year-old youth from a point-blank rage at the Ghumiar Basti area of Sangrur after midnight on Wednesday. A case under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and 34 and 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against Husanpal Singh and Maninder Singh, both brothers, and two unidentified persons, said the police.
Waste collection by pvt company in Panchkula: 3 garbage collectors held for assaulting firm’s staffers
Ever since the Panchkula municipal corporation awarded the tender for door-to-door collection of segregated waste to Puja Consultation Company on April 15, three garbage collectors who lost their livelihoods as a result of the firm's appointment have been arrested for threatening and assaulting employees of the firm. Narender, 21, said that he was appointed by the company on May 2.
Over 1,000 acres of panchayat land freed in 12 days: Minister
Mohali : The government has freed 1,008 acres of illegally acquired panchayat land from encroachers in the past 12 days under a special drive, said mDhaliwal The minister said the value of land freed from encroachers is estimated at ₹302 crore. Dhaliwal said that following an appeal by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, people voluntarily come forward to relinquish the panchayat land.
