Chandigarh:MP Kher-led committee on property matters meets

A meeting of the 11-member committee formed to streamline property matters in Chandigarh was held under the chairmanship of member of Parliament Kirron Kher on Thursday.

Crucial agendas like the conversion of leasehold commercial and residential properties into freehold, examination of the possibility of framing clusters of industry activity and allotment of land for cultural purpose were discussed. This committee has been formed as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

A sub-committee, which has been formed under deputy commissioner-cum- estate officer and also comprises chief executive officer, CHB; assistant estate officer; estate officer, municipal corporation and estate officer, CHB is to submit its report in its next meeting.

At the meeting, it was decided that the industries department will revaluate the Industry Policy, 2015, so that all enterprises under MSME Act are allowed to work in Industrial Area, Chandigarh.

It was further decided that the estate office will look into the issue of compoundable/sanctionable building violations. It was recommended that a window should be given for submission of building plans, during which there shall be no penalties.

The re-examination of floor-area ration was also discussed so that rational rates be charged for enhancing FAR

The issue of building violation/ misuse was also discussed at length and Kher directed that reasonable rates be fixed. Further, it was decided that policy for allotment of land for socio-cultural activities should also be formed.