Chandigarh: Rain drops mercury below 30°C after four days of heat

A fresh Western Disturbance brought 5.4 mm of rain on Friday night, causing the maximum temperature to dip by six degrees on Saturday, offering much-needed relief after four consecutive days of heat. Tourists enjoying a stroll under the cloud cover at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Rain had given the city a miss during the day on Holi, with the mercury remaining above 30°C for the fourth day in a row. The temperature had first crossed 30°C on March 11, reaching 31°C from previous day’s 29.9°C. It continued to rise to 32°C on March 12, before a slight dip to 31.7°C on March 13.

But following the 5.4 mm showers on Holi night, the maximum temperature plunged from 30.7°C on Friday to 24°C on Saturday—2.6°C below normal. The rain also brought a slight chill in the air during the morning and evening, giving residents another taste of winter.

“The pleasant weather is expected to continue on Sunday before clear skies return on Monday, as the Western Disturbance subsides,” said Surender Paul, director, Indian Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

“The full impact of the Western Disturbance will be felt until Sunday, with a 60% likelihood of rain,” added Paul. After that, clear weather will return, and the temperature is expected to rise again, signalling the onset of summer.

Meanwhile, amid the cloudy skies, the minimum temperature rose from 14.6°C to 17.1°C, going 3.7 degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is likely to rise to anywhere between 24 and 27, while the minimum temperature will remain in the same ballpark.