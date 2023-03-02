Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh receives 727 applications for 24 posts of junior technician

Chandigarh receives 727 applications for 24 posts of junior technician

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 02, 2023 09:31 PM IST

Chandigarh chief engineer CB Ojha said the recruitments will take place strictly on the basis of merit after a written examination that will be conducted by an independent body. There will be no interview for the posts of junior technician , as per instructions of the central government.

The UT engineering department has received 727 applications for 24 posts of junior technician (electrician). As many as 188 people have applied for seven posts of junior technician (lift operator) and 41 for one post of jeep driver. The process for scrutiny of applications has started and the recruitment tests will be held shortly.

The Chandigarh engineering department has received 727 applications for 24 posts of junior technician (electrician). As many as 188 people have applied for seven posts of junior technician (lift operator) and 41 for one post of jeep driver. The process for scrutiny of applications has started and the recruitment tests will be held shortly. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
The Chandigarh engineering department has received 727 applications for 24 posts of junior technician (electrician). As many as 188 people have applied for seven posts of junior technician (lift operator) and 41 for one post of jeep driver. The process for scrutiny of applications has started and the recruitment tests will be held shortly. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said the recruitments will take place strictly on the basis of merit after a written examination that will be conducted by an independent body. There will be no interview for these posts, as per instructions of the central government. The whole process will be completed within two months, he added.

The central government has directed various UTs to fill up vacant posts on a “mission mode” basis to provide employment opportunities to educated youths of the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out