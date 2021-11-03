Chandigarh: RWA installs 35 convex traffic mirrors in Sector 48

With drivers complaining of poor visibility at the entrance of societies, the Sector-48 Resident Welfare Association (RWA) has installed 35 road safety convex mirrors across the sector.

The sector has 23 societies, and the convex traffic mirrors were installed at all entrance points to each society, besides the hospital and the police station, which took the count to 35.

Claiming that the Sector 48 residents’ body was unique in attempting to improve road safety across the sector, RWA president JJ Singh said, “We had received many complaints regarding poor visibility at the entrances of societies in Sector 48, and while there had not been any fatal accidents, we decided to be proactive and installed the convex traffic mirrors.”

Each mirror cost ₹4,500 and was paid for with the RWA’s funds. “We approached the MC and the other authorities, but they did not provide us with any funds,” Singh said.

The traffic police are also installing 107 convex traffic mirrors at blind spots across the city.

Inaugurating the first traffic mirror of the batch at Sukhna Lake on September 17, director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan had said the mirrors with their wide-angle view provide greater visibility and prevent road mishaps.