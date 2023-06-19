Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s GMCH-32 medicine supply under scanner after adverse reaction

Chandigarh’s GMCH-32 medicine supply under scanner after adverse reaction

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 19, 2023 01:09 AM IST

According to medical superintendent Sudhir Garg, minor reaction was seen in the patient after which the entire batch of the medicine was removed from the ICU of GMCH-32

After anincident of medication reaction occurred in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, the hospital’s medication supply has caught the spotlight.

As per reports, a patient received Ringer’s lactate solution (RL) and experienced an allergic response.

The attending doctor promptly examined the batch number of the RL solution and relayed the information to the hospital staff through a WhatsApp group. Fortunately, the patient’s condition has stabilised.

As per hospital sources, Batch no. 3141 of RL solution has exhibited adverse reactions in patients. Subsequently, a message was circulated in the hospital’s WhatsApp group, instructing healthcare professionals to refrain from administering this solution to any patient.

The RL bottle that caused a reaction, in the patient, originated from the hospital’s own supply, thereby raising concerns once again about the safety of the hospital’s medication inventory. A similar incident had previously occurred in August 2022, involving an injection from the hospital supply at GMCH-32.

According to medical superintendent Sudhir Garg, minor reaction was seen in the patient after which the entire batch of the medicine was removed from the ICU, and a letter was issued to the manufacturer. The medicine has been dispatched for testing.

