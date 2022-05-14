Chandigarh’s Government College of Yoga Education holds awareness session
With 39 days left for International Yoga Day 2022, regional outreach bureau (ROB) under the ministry of information and broadcasting on Sunday organised a yoga session at the Government College of Yoga Education and Health. The session was organised as part of a series of programmes dedicated to Yoga Utsav 2022. Principal Sapna Nanda appealed to participants to target 100 people for creating awareness on yoga.
National Lok Adalat today
Telangana minister interacts with CU students
UIET marks Technology Day
Medical check-up camp at PU
Builders hold meeting with finance minister
Talk held on nurses’ role in healthcare
Drive against parking in non-designated places
BBMB employees attend talk on stress management
Health department walkathon on May 15
Nadda holds rally in Kullu, third Himachal visit in over a month
BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is visiting the poll-bound state for the third time this month, held a roadshow in Kullu on Friday. He asserted that India's post -pandemic growth reflected a changing India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that exports were given an impetus under the government. “Today, India is no longer a seeker but a giver. India has achieved the export target of USD 400 billion,”he said.
CTU to have all-CNG fleet in three months
The UT administration has decided to convert all Chandigarh Transport Undertaking buses from diesel to CNG in the next three months. This was decided in a meeting of the transport department, chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal. He directed the transport department to convert all local-route buses to CNG within three months. CTU is also running around 50 electric buses in the city and is in the process of procuring 50 more.
Chamba will be developed as heritage town: Anurag Thakur
Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said Chamba will be developed into a “heritage town” to attract tourists from all over world over and boost the local economy. Thakur said a heritage walk can be started by identifying heritage buildings in Chamba so that more tourists visit. Thakur also promised to promote the art, craft and culture of Chamba internationally. He also distributed sports kits.
Two Haryana men held for stabbing 22-year-old, friend in Ambala
A day after a group of men allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old man and The victim, Harshjeet Singh's friend at Ambala City bus stand over an old enmity, police arrested two of the attackers on Friday. The victim, Harshjeet Singh said he met his friend Sahil at the bus stand, when the accused got into an argument with them. Police post number 3 in-charge Ravinder Kumar said that an attempt to murder case was registered against the four men.
Khalistan flag case: Now, SFJ’s Pannun threatens judge hearing case
After a local court sent the man accused of hanging Khalistan flags outside the Himachal assembly complex to police custody,Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the banned group Sikhs for Justice threatened the judge and asked hcivil judge-cum-judicial magistrate Shubhangi Joshito drop the charges or suffer the consequences. The accused, Harbir Singh alias Raju, was produced in the court of civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate Shubhangi Joshi.
