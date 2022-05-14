Chandigarh’s Government College of Yoga Education holds awareness session

With 39 days left for International Yoga Day 2022, regional outreach bureau (ROB) under the ministry of information and broadcasting on Sunday organised a yoga session at the Government College of Yoga Education and Health. The session was organised as part of a series of programmes dedicated to Yoga Utsav 2022. Principal Sapna Nanda appealed to participants to target 100 people for creating awareness on yoga.

National Lok Adalat today

Chandigarh/Mohali/Panchkula The National Lok Adalat will be held across courts in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on May 14. Five benches will be hearing pre-litigative cases and other cases pending in courts, except non-compoundable criminal cases, at the Punjab and Haryana high court. Similar hearings will be held at the District Court Complex in Sector 43, Chandigarh; District Judicial Complex in Sector 76, Mohali, and District Courts, Sector 1, Panchkula.

Telangana minister interacts with CU students

MOHALI Chamakura Malla Reddy, minister for labour and employment, Telangana, interacted with students at Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan, on Friday. Reddy also discussed key aspects of modern education and technology with the faculty. He visited the CU Technology Business Incubator Centre and Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research in Space Science and Technology (KCCRSST), and was apprised of the advance technology and facilities being set up on the varsity campus.

UIET marks Technology Day

Chandigarh The electronics and communication engineering branch of University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University, under the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) programme. HarshVardhan Samalia, associate professor, National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research (NITTTR) Sector 26, acted as resource person on this occasion and discussed the challenges and opportunities for start up and how intellectual property can play an important role in the growth of a start-up in terms of product manufacturing, services and revenue generation.

Medical check-up camp at PU

Chandigarh A medical health awareness and check-up camp was organised at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hall, Boy’s Hostel Number 4, Panjab University, Chandigarh, for the mess and canteen workers on Friday. The camp included a thirty minutes health talk regarding hand hygiene and handwashing technique. The camp was inaugurated by Jagtar Singh, dean student welfare, Panjab University.

Builders hold meeting with finance minister

Mohali A builder meet was held in Mohali club with Harpal Cheema, finance minister, Punjab. The agenda of the meeting was to discuss how the revenue generation of the state government can be increased and how the government can ease out working for entrepreneurs. All builders from Greater Mohali were present along with Kulwant Singh, MLA from Mohali. The meeting was organised by builders’ association Zirakpur at Phase 11.

Talk held on nurses’ role in healthcare

Mohali A total of 150 students, along with faculty and staff, attended a talk to mark International Nurses Day at University Institute of Nursing, Chandigarh University Gharuan on Friday. Addressing the talk, Dr Deepak Puri, director of cardiovascular thoracic surgery at Max Hospital, Mohali, said nurses play a vital role in healthcare management yet their contributions go unrecognised.

Drive against parking in non-designated places

Panchkula Police started a drive of issuing challans against those parking their vehicles in non-designated spaces. ACP traffic Raj Kumar Ranga said within two days, 25 vehicles were impounded by the police. The officer appealed to the public not to park vehicles on roads leading to Court Complex and near Suraj Theatre.

BBMB employees attend talk on stress management

Chandigarh The human resources department of BBMB, in association with Faith Hospital, organised a health talk on stress management in the workplace for its employees. Addressing the employees, Dr Damanjit Kaur, founder director of Faith Hospital, said corporate wellness programmes focus on improving employees’ physical health, but miss out on mental health and emotional wellness.

Health department walkathon on May 15

Chandigarh The UT health department’s food safety administration geared up for a mass awareness campaign of safe, fortified and healthy eating without wasting food through a walkathon from Rock Garden, Sector 1, and Eat Right Mela at Sukhna Lake Club on May 15. Walkers, doctors, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, anganwadi workers and students will participate in the walkathon.

Chandigarh Aspiring for a peon’s job in PGIMER, an employee of Nik Bakers, Sector 35, Chandigarh duped of ₹60,000. In his complaint, Mahender Singh, working with Nik Bakers said he had come in contact with the accused, Gagandeep Singh through WhatsApp. He said the accused promised him a peon’s job at PGIMER, for which he paid him ₹60,000. A case was registered at the Sector 36 police station.