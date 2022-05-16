Chandigarh’s Parushi inching closer towards her dream of playing for India
Watching the India vs Australia semi-finals of the 2017 Women’s World Cup in England where Harmanpreet Kaur smacked a 115-ball 171, changed the life of 12-year-old Parushi Prabhakar.
At the time, she was slogging at excelling in tennis, before the Chandigarh girl realised that women could also play cricket at the global level after seeing India slay the mighty Australians on their way to the World Cup finals. A few months later, UT Cricket Association (UTCA) got affiliation from the Board of Cricket Control in India and like many aspiring cricketers, left-handed batter and sharp Chinaman bowler Parushi also got a platform to showcase her talent.
After doing well for Chandigarh since 2019 in U-19 and U-23 tournaments, 16-year-old opener Parushi hogged the limelight recently as she scored 31 runs against the star-studded and eventual champions Railways at the Women’s T20 tournament for seniors. Even though Chandigarh lost four out of five matches during the T20 meet, Parushi impressed the selectors with her batting prowess, as a result of which she made it to the U-19 National Cricket Academy camp to be held at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali from May 16. The camp is especially significant as the U-19 Women’s World Cup will be held in South Africa early next year and the Indian team will comprise the players attending these camps. “It is very important that I make the most of the opportunity at the camp and learn. When I was selected for the Chandigarh senior team, I worked hard on my fitness and lost 13 kgs with the help of very seasoned trainer Raj Yadav. I like to go for my shots and hitting India bowlers like Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana and Arundhati Reddy for boundaries during the T20 tournament for seniors helped me gain confidence,” said Parushi, who idolises Smriti Mandhana and Yuvraj Singh.
“Pooja (Vastrakar) didi came up to me and appreciated my batting abilities after the game against Madhya Pradesh. I was thrilled,” added Parushi.
“It is very rare that you find such all-round abilities in a young girl. I have not seen any Chinaman bowler in women’s cricket in India yet. She has done an exceptional job on her fitness in the last six months and on her skills too so that she could do well at the senior level,” said Ravinder Nain, former first-class cricketer who has been mentoring Parushi along with coach Yoginder Puri.
Both of Parushi’s parents are professors at Panjab University and her training started at 12 when her father installed practice nets at their house on the PU campus. Exposure to playing with boys who bowled Chinaman, off-spin, fast bowling and leg-break helped her become a better player. “I always played with the boys and that helped me pick the sport well. I am very keen on learning more about Chinaman bowling in the next months,” said Parushi, a Class 12 student of Ankur School.
Haryana CM inaugurates Sansad Khel competition from Kurukshetra
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said sportspersons from the state have given a new identity to the state in the world. “Youth are like diamonds due to their power, sharpness and sterling performance,” the chief minister said after flagging off the Sansad Khel competition organised by Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.
Haryana to have its own forest research institute: Khattar
Addressing the Haryana Pragati rally at Jagadhri's new grain market on Sunday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced setting up of the state's first forest research institute at the cost of ₹50 crore to promote plywood industries, mostly based in Yamunanagar. Yamunanagar-Jagadhri twin towns are a hub of plywood and related industries supplying products worldwide. Currently, most of the forest-related research in the region is undertaken by the Forest Research Institute Deemed University, Dehradun.
UPPCL to install smart prepaid meters across U.P.
The UP Power Corporation Limited will soon launch a state-wide drive to install smart prepaid meters in residence of consumers as well as on distribution transformers to contain high aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses. “As many as 73,27,988 smart prepaid meters will be installed in Varanasi discom, 75,28,737 in Lucknow discom, 53,54,069 in Agra discom, 61,43,361 in Meerut discom and 62,500 meters in Kesco,” he said.
Khalistani links: Police remand of two suspected terrorists extended by 3 days, two sent to judicial custody
The Karnal police on Sunday produced four suspected Khalistani terrorists in court. Two of them were sent to judicial custody while the remand of two others was extended by three more days. With the 10-day remand of accused Gurpreet Singh, Gurpreet's brother Amandeep Singh and Parminder Singh, all residents of Vinjoke in Zira of Ferozepur, and Bhupinder Singh, of Ludhiana district, expiring on Sunday, they were produced in court.
Chola Sahib killing: Landa’s involvement comes to fore
TARN TARAN: One of the accused of the Chohla Sahib killing has taken the responsibility for the heinous crime on his Facebook page hinting the involvement of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, who is also the prime conspirator of the blast at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali.
