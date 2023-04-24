Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: CTU to ply 20 AC buses on 13 long routes in a week

Chandigarh: CTU to ply 20 AC buses on 13 long routes in a week

ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh
Apr 24, 2023 12:46 AM IST

CTU finalises routes to expand services in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Nearly six months after Chandigarh got 20 air-conditioned (HVAC) buses, the UT transport department is all set to operate them on 13 long routes in neighbouring states.

With the addition of these 20 AC buses, which have been bought at a cost of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 crore, CTU’s long-route fleet will increase to 223. (HT Photo)
With the addition of these 20 AC buses, which have been bought at a cost of around 12 crore, CTU’s long-route fleet will increase to 223. (HT Photo)

While nine of these destinations are new, the remaining four involve locations where the service was previously discontinued and is now being resumed. With this, the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) will expand its services in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

As per the transport department’s plan, out of the total of 20 buses, nine will be plying to new destinations, including Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh; Delhi; Chamba and Nurpur in Himachal Pradesh; and Haridwar, Rudrapur, Sitarganj, Puranpur and Haldwani in Uttarakhand.

The routes where service will be resumed include Chandigarh to Mansa via Patiala; Chandigarh to Ferozepur via Ludhiana; Chandigarh to Agra via Delhi, Faridabad and Palwal; and Chandigarh to Katra via Una, Talwara, Pathankot and Jammu.

The buses will operate from Friday to Saturday from the Inter-State Bus Terminuses in Sector 17 and Sector 43. The detailed schedule will be released with the buses’ launch.

The Chandigarh administration had signed an agreement with Tata Motors in March 2022 for purchasing 20 heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) buses for inter-state routes. The buses were eventually procured in November 2022.

Special attention has been paid to ensure compliance with BS VI emission standards and put in place the latest electronically-controlled diesel engines.

UT transport director Pradhuman Singh said, “The file for the planned routes has been sent to the UT administration and we are hopeful of launching the buses within a week. The buses are equipped with modern facilities, besides air-conditioning and comfortable seats.”

With the addition of these 20 AC buses, which have been bought at a cost of around 12 crore, CTU’s long-route fleet will increase to 223 and the total number of CTU buses, including those for local routes, will bump up to 351.

Planned destinations

-Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh

-Delhi

-Chamba and Nurpur in Himachal Pradesh

-Haridwar, Rudrapur, Sitarganj, Puranpur, Haldwani in Uttarakhand

-Mansa via Patiala

-Ferozepur via Ludhiana

-Agra via Delhi, Faridabad and Palwal

-Katra via Una, Talwara, Pathankot and Jammu

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out