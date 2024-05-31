Chandigarh: Sangrur man booked for posting fake job ad

The local police have booked a resident of Sangrur for allegedly floating a fraudulent job advertisement for a position at the State Election Commission (SEC). The accused has been identified as Akhil Sharma, who was known for frequently posting job requirements under various aliases. (iStock)

The incident came to light when Dinesh Gupta, an accountant at the commission, received a WhatsApp message from a friend, listing requirement of a data entry operator at the SEC. The message falsely claimed that the position offered a salary of ₹28,800, along with free food and weekends off.

Upon receiving the message, Gupta promptly informed the officer on special duty (OSD). The OSD contacted the number mentioned in the advertisement and spoke with an individual, who identified himself as Akhil Sharma, an assistant sales manager at Hindustan Unilever, Patiala. Sharma denied any involvement in the matter.

An investigation revealed that the mobile number was linked to a WhatsApp account named “Career jobs,” which upon being contacted, responded with an automated message. A further scrutiny through Truecaller identified the number as “Career Concepts”. Besides, the OSD contacted an HDFC employee Pankaj Rathore who had initially forwarded the message. Rathore confirmed that the number belonged to Sharma who was known for frequently posting job requirements under various aliases.

On the complaint of SEC, a case under Sections 420 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as Section 66-D of the Information Technology (IT) Act, has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. Police have also initiated an investigation to track down Sharma and his associates, if any, involved in the fraudulent scheme.