Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Trio attacks man with sharp weapons, fires shots outside his house

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 24, 2024 08:12 AM IST

The victim, Krishan, told police that the three accused, armed with sharp-edged weapons, ambushed him outside his house and launched an attack

Three armed assailants attacked a labourer with sharp-edged weapons and fired shots outside his house in Indira Colony, Manimajra, on Friday night.

The victim, a labourer, suffered severe injuries, particularly to his head, necessitating multiple stitches. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The victim, a labourer, suffered severe injuries, particularly to his head, necessitating multiple stitches. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Krishan, told police that the three accused, armed with sharp-edged weapons, ambushed him outside his house and launched an attack. He suffered severe injuries, particularly to his head, necessitating multiple stitches.

The incident escalated further as the assailants fired 3-4 rounds from a pistol outside his house. However, no one was hit. Responding to the scene, police recovered three bullet shells.

They said the attack appeared to be motivated by personal enmity. A case under the Arms Act was registered against the unidentified absconding accused. An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend them.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On