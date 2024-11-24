Chandigarh: Trio attacks man with sharp weapons, fires shots outside his house

Three armed assailants attacked a labourer with sharp-edged weapons and fired shots outside his house in Indira Colony, Manimajra, on Friday night. The victim, a labourer, suffered severe injuries, particularly to his head, necessitating multiple stitches. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Krishan, told police that the three accused, armed with sharp-edged weapons, ambushed him outside his house and launched an attack. He suffered severe injuries, particularly to his head, necessitating multiple stitches.

The incident escalated further as the assailants fired 3-4 rounds from a pistol outside his house. However, no one was hit. Responding to the scene, police recovered three bullet shells.

They said the attack appeared to be motivated by personal enmity. A case under the Arms Act was registered against the unidentified absconding accused. An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend them.