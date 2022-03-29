Chandigarh | Union meets education director, seek teachers’ deputation and promotions

UT Cadre Educational Employees’ Union members on Monday met with school education director Palika Arora to discuss issues of deputation and vacancies.

Union president Swarn Singh Kamboj said a memorandum was handed over to Arora, asking for transfers of teachers who had been at the same government school over the last decade. The union also sought due promotions so vacancies in teaching posts can be filled.

“There are many teachers in schools on deputation from Punjab and Haryana who have overstayed their tenure and must be sent back. Those working on contract and at DC rate should also be helped with some secure policies and a hike of at least ₹3,000 is needed in their salaries,” Kamboj added.

Arora listened to the union members’ demands and assured them that she would look into the suggestions.