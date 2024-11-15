Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Woman loses 25k, diamond jewellery to ‘oil leak’ trick

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 15, 2024 10:24 AM IST

The victim, Priya Bajaj, a resident of Sector 79, Mohali, reported to Chandigarh Police that she was headed to deposit her diamond jewellery in bank locker when she was targeted by the thieves

Tricking a 36-year-old female driver with a false “oil leak” alert, a gang cleverly made off with her purse, containing diamond jewellery and 25,000 in cash, from her vehicle at the Furniture Market in Kajheri.

A youth approached the woman’s car, alerting her to an oil leak; as she exited her car to check, someone stole her purse from the vehicle (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The victim, Priya Bajaj, a resident of Sector 79, Mohali, reported to police that she was headed to deposit her diamond jewellery in bank locker on November 9.

On the way, she stopped at the Kajheri market to purchase furniture, parking her car near Shop number 10 around 12 pm.

There, a youth approached her vehicle, alerting her to an oil leak. As she exited her car to check, someone stole her purse from the vehicle. Priya claimed the stolen purse contained a diamond bracelet weighing 20 gm, two diamond rings weighing 6 gm and 3 gm, respectively, and 25,000 in cash.

Priya immediately reported the theft to the Sector-36 police station, where an FIR under Section 303 (2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was lodged on Wednesday, four days after the incident.

