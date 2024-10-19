Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Woman out for a walk loses phone to snatchers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 19, 2024 09:36 PM IST

Two scooter-borne youths snatched a 26-year-old woman’s mobile phone while she was taking a walk near her house in Sector 44-B on Friday evening.

A case under Sections 304 and 3 (5) of BNS was registered at the Sector-34 police station in Chandigarh. (HT)
In her statement to the police, Sania described the incident, stating that around 7.15 pm, she noticed two young men riding a Honda Activa scooter without helmets. The duo approached her, slowing down to look at her before one of the youths, riding pillion, snatched her mobile phone from her hands and fled the scene.

Sania said the area was well-lit, allowing her to see the snatchers clearly.

A case under Sections 304 and 3 (5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Sector-34 police station. Police are investigating the matter and reviewing any available CCTV footage from the area.

Follow Us On