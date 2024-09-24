Change the engine instead of coaches: Bajwa on Punjab cabinet rejig

Chandigarh : After the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Monday carried out a cabinet rejig, leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa said the AAP government needs to change the engine of the train instead of coaches. After the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Monday carried out a cabinet rejig, leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa said the AAP government needs to change the engine of the train instead of coaches.

In a release, Bajwa said the state’s development has been derailed since the AAP under CM Bhagwant Mann assumed charge. Despite reshuffling the cabinet four times, no substantial improvements have been observed, the Congress leader added.

“The continuous shuffling of ministers is akin to changing the coaches of a derailed train. What Punjab needs is a change of engine. Bhagwant Mann’s leadership is not delivering. His hold on the home department has proven disastrous with law and order going out of control,” Bajwa said.

Bajwa added that the AAP government has failed on every front, whether it is education, healthcare, infrastructure or public safety. The reshuffling of ministers is merely a cosmetic change when the core issue lies in the leadership’s incapacity, he added.