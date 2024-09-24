Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Change the engine instead of coaches: Bajwa on Punjab cabinet rejig

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 24, 2024 08:58 AM IST

After the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Monday carried out a cabinet rejig, leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa said the AAP government needs to change the engine of the train instead of coaches.

Chandigarh : After the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Monday carried out a cabinet rejig, leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa said the AAP government needs to change the engine of the train instead of coaches.

After the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Monday carried out a cabinet rejig, leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa said the AAP government needs to change the engine of the train instead of coaches.
After the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Monday carried out a cabinet rejig, leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa said the AAP government needs to change the engine of the train instead of coaches.

In a release, Bajwa said the state’s development has been derailed since the AAP under CM Bhagwant Mann assumed charge. Despite reshuffling the cabinet four times, no substantial improvements have been observed, the Congress leader added.

“The continuous shuffling of ministers is akin to changing the coaches of a derailed train. What Punjab needs is a change of engine. Bhagwant Mann’s leadership is not delivering. His hold on the home department has proven disastrous with law and order going out of control,” Bajwa said.

Bajwa added that the AAP government has failed on every front, whether it is education, healthcare, infrastructure or public safety. The reshuffling of ministers is merely a cosmetic change when the core issue lies in the leadership’s incapacity, he added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On