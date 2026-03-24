Chargesheet in kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauria’s murder names 7

The Mohali police have filed a 350-page chargesheet in the court of judicial magistrate Sangam Kaushal in connection with the murder of kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauria at Sohana on December 15, last year. The document details the roles of seven accused, the evidence trail, and the operational chain that led to the fatal shooting during a kabaddi tournament. Kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauria was murdered at Sohana on December 15, last year . (HT File)

According to the chargesheet, Karan Pathak, identified by police as the primary shooter, was killed in an encounter with law enforcement after the incident, while the second shooter, Aditya Kapoor alias Makhan, remains at large.

The police has named several facilitators accused of providing logistical and operational support. These include Tarandeep Singh, a sociology postgraduate accused of coordinating movements; Sukhsherpal Singh alias Akash Uppal, a relative of gangster Amarjit Khabba, who allegedly arranged hideouts in Sunny Enclave and supplied mobile phones; and Davinder alias Tinka, a cab driver who purportedly helped the assailants flee across states. Others named—Mandeep Singh Mona, Gagandeep Singh, Akashdeep, Arshdeep, and Jugraj—are accused of conducting recce and providing ground-level inputs.

The chargesheet relies on statements from 55 witnesses, including spectators present at the venue and technical experts. Investigators have attached CCTV footage from Sector 79 and the Sunny Enclave apartment where the assailants allegedly regrouped, alongside forensic reports on bullet shells and weapons recovered from the network.

The police have also documented the role of Harpinder Singh alias Middi, believed to be the link between the shooters and foreign handlers. Middi was killed in a police encounter in Lalru shortly after the incident. His call records and chats form a key part of the prosecution’s claim that the killing was coordinated at multiple levels.