CHB plans survey to verify occupancy in 17,000 flats allotted under various schemes
In next few days, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will start a survey of 17,000 flats allotted under rehabilitation/small flat/affordable rental housing scheme.
Speaking about the same, CHB CEO Yashpal Garg said, “These flats have been allotted for the occupation of the allottee and their families. Teams of officers of CHB will visit each of such flat and the survey will check whether the Flat is occupied by the allottee and his family only; and whether monthly rent/licence fee/instalments is being paid regularly and presently dues are not pending against such flat.”
Such flats cannot be sold or transferred or handed over to other persons.
“However, there are some unconfirmed complaints that some of the allottees have sold/transferred their flats izedillegally. Since such flats cannot be sold/transferred, these instances may be the clear cases of violation of terms and conditions and it may also attract criminal cases for committing fraud/cheating etc,” said Garg.
At the time of survey, the occupant of the flat is required to establish his/her identity or be a family member of the allottee. The term family member includes parent, brother, sister, spouse, son, daughter, daughter-in-law and grandchildren of the allottee.
“Friends, cousins, relatives may reside with the allottee for a shorter duration but they cannot be permanent residents of the flat. Occupation of the flat by relatives, cousins, friends or other person, in absence of the allottee or his/her family members will be treated as violation and the allottee will be required to explain the same. It will be treated as a violation of terms and conditions,” said Garg.
“In case violations of the terms and conditions are observed during the survey, the allotment of the flat will be cancelled and possession be taken back after following the due procedure,” he added.
The list of pending dues has been uploaded on the CHB website board. The payments may be made either at any of the Sampark Centre or online at the website: www.chbonline.in
Garg appealed to concerned allottees to cooperate with the officials during the visit for the survey, adding that officials will carry identity cards for the same.
Rape case: Court extends police remand of Karamjit Bains by two days
Police have secured two more days' custody of Karamjit Singh Bains, brother of former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, in a rape case. The cops told the court that five more accused, including Bains, are yet to be arrested in the case. Another accused in the case, Sukhchain Singh, is already in police custody till Wednesday. Police would produce him in court on Wednesday.
Sangrur | Cop, son killed in bid to save calf from electrocution
A 52-year-old cop and assistant sub-inspector Hemraj Sharma's son were electrocuted to death at their house at Chivam Colony of Sangrur while they were trying to save a calf tied to an electric chaff cutter. The deceased have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Hemraj Sharma and his son as Jaspreet Sharma, 22. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated on the statement of the cop's wife Sunita Rani, 50.
PDP demands FIR against BJP leaders for ‘sheltering’ LeT terrorist
The Peoples' Democratic Party on Tuesday demanded that an FIR be registered against “pseudo-nationalist leaders” of the saffron party for sheltering arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Talib Hussain Shah. The Hussain, who was involved in many terror attacks, including bomb blasts in Rajouri and Udhampur, was reported to be heading the IT cell of BJP's minority morcha, though leaders of the saffron party have refuted this claim.
Attack on priest: 2 Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force operatives among 4 charge sheeted by NIA
The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge sheet against four people, including two Canada-based operatives of the proscribed Khalistan Tiger Force, in connection with an attack on a Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar last year, an official said on Tuesday. The priest was seriously injured in the attack. The official said that following a thorough investigation, all the four accused were charge-sheeted under relevant sections of laws, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Heavy rain lashes J&K, Srinagar-Leh highway blocked
Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Kashmir valley and Jammu on Tuesday, which disrupted vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Leh highway. “Cloudy weather is expected at Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Chandanwari, Sheshnag, Baltal, Panchtarni, Bararri, Amarnath holy cave and adjacent areas, with chances of intermittent rainfall throughout the day,” an independent weather forecaster said. Work to clear the blocked Srinagar-Leh highway is underway. Meanwhile, flash floods hit three villages of Kargil in Ladakh.
