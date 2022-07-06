CHB plans survey to verify occupancy in 17,000 flats allotted under various schemes

In next few days, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will start a survey of 17,000 flats allotted under rehabilitation/small flat/affordable rental housing scheme.

Speaking about the same, CHB CEO Yashpal Garg said, “These flats have been allotted for the occupation of the allottee and their families. Teams of officers of CHB will visit each of such flat and the survey will check whether the Flat is occupied by the allottee and his family only; and whether monthly rent/licence fee/instalments is being paid regularly and presently dues are not pending against such flat.”

Such flats cannot be sold or transferred or handed over to other persons.

“However, there are some unconfirmed complaints that some of the allottees have sold/transferred their flats izedillegally. Since such flats cannot be sold/transferred, these instances may be the clear cases of violation of terms and conditions and it may also attract criminal cases for committing fraud/cheating etc,” said Garg.

At the time of survey, the occupant of the flat is required to establish his/her identity or be a family member of the allottee. The term family member includes parent, brother, sister, spouse, son, daughter, daughter-in-law and grandchildren of the allottee.

“Friends, cousins, relatives may reside with the allottee for a shorter duration but they cannot be permanent residents of the flat. Occupation of the flat by relatives, cousins, friends or other person, in absence of the allottee or his/her family members will be treated as violation and the allottee will be required to explain the same. It will be treated as a violation of terms and conditions,” said Garg.

“In case violations of the terms and conditions are observed during the survey, the allotment of the flat will be cancelled and possession be taken back after following the due procedure,” he added.

The list of pending dues has been uploaded on the CHB website board. The payments may be made either at any of the Sampark Centre or online at the website: www.chbonline.in

Garg appealed to concerned allottees to cooperate with the officials during the visit for the survey, adding that officials will carry identity cards for the same.