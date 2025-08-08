Cheema conducts surprise inspection at Sangrur GST office

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema conducted a surprise inspection at the GST and excise department’s office in Sangrur on Thursday. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema conducted a surprise inspection at the GST and excise department’s office in Sangrur on Thursday. (HT File)

He found many employees absent from their seats during official duty hours.

Cheema questioned the staff about their absent colleagues. “While some employees offered immediate explanations, others were directed to provide a written explanation for their absence,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of discipline and punctuality, he said, “The duty hours are strictly from 9 am to 5 pm. Any form of negligence towards duty will not be tolerated, and we will take strict action against those who fail to comply with.”

Cheema confirmed that 11 employees, comprising both senior and junior ranks, were absent. He added that he has verbally reported the details to the commissioner of the excise and GST department and warned that “if any negligence is found on their part, strict action would be taken.”