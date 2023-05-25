Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Divert unspent funds to other development projects: Sukhvinder Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
May 25, 2023 01:34 AM IST

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over marathon meetings with officers and officials of various departments to review the various development schemes

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over marathon meetings with officers and officials of various departments to review the various development schemes on the second day of his Kangra Sojourn at Dharamshala on Wednesday.

Sukhu directed the departments to disseminate the welfare schemes of the government so that people could be made aware about the same and be benefitted. (HT File Photo)

He directed the departments to disseminate the welfare schemes of the government so that people could be made aware about the same and be benefitted.

Sukhu instructed that the unspent funds which were earmarked for various works and could not be utilized in time may be returned back to Deputy Commissioner or diverted for other works on the recommendation of the concerned MLAs.

He said that the state government presented a ‘Green Budget’ this year under which 2 MW solar power projects would be set up in two Panchayats of each assembly constituency which also includes all the 15 assembly constituencies of Kangra district as well. He directed that the site selection for setting up the Solar projects should be completed at the earliest. He said that the state government has set a target of producing 500 MW of solar power this year. Besides, the state government has approved Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Yojana to provide 40 percent subsidy for setting up solar power projects ranging from 250 KW to 2 MW.

Sukhu said that the daily wages of MNREGA have been increased by 28 and enhanced it to 240 in the budget. He said that during the Covid-19, this scheme gave a boost to the economy and also provided employment to the people at their doorsteps.

The state government has made a provision of providing financial assistance of 1.5 lakh to widows and single women to construct a house and has set a target of benefitting 7,000 women under this scheme along with providing them with electricity and water connection, said the CM.

