Chinese drone recovered from border village in Tarn Taran

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a China-made drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district on Friday.

“Based on information provided by local police to the BSF intelligence wing regarding presence of a drone in border area of Tarn Taran district, a joint search operation was launched,” BSF said in a press release.

The drone — China-made DJI Mavic- 3 Classic — was recovered from a field adjacent to Noorwala village in Tarn Taran.

On June 20, the BSF and police recovered a China-made drone from a corn field at Mastgarh village in Tarn Taran.