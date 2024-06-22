 Chinese drone recovered from border village in Tarn Taran - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chinese drone recovered from border village in Tarn Taran

ByAsian News International
Jun 22, 2024 06:40 AM IST

The drone — China-made DJI Mavic- 3 Classic — was recovered from a field adjacent to Noorwala village in Tarn Taran.

Tarn Taran

Picture only for representational purpose.
Picture only for representational purpose.

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a China-made drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district on Friday.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Based on information provided by local police to the BSF intelligence wing regarding presence of a drone in border area of Tarn Taran district, a joint search operation was launched,” BSF said in a press release.

The drone — China-made DJI Mavic- 3 Classic — was recovered from a field adjacent to Noorwala village in Tarn Taran.

On June 20, the BSF and police recovered a China-made drone from a corn field at Mastgarh village in Tarn Taran.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chinese drone recovered from border village in Tarn Taran
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On