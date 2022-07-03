Chitkara University awards honorary doctorate to ‘startup pioneer’ Sameer Guglani
Chitkara University awarded an honorary doctorate to Sameer Guglani, the founder of Supermorpheus – a community-driven seed investing platform with around 700 members and a portfolio of 65 investments, for his outstanding contribution to business, the startup community and humanity.
The university’s chancellor Ashok Chitkara and pro chancellor Madhu Chitkara awarded him the doctorate during the 17th convocation where around 400 students from Chitkara Business School, including those pursuing an MBA in finance and banking, investment banking, marketing, human resources, business analytics and healthcare management were awarded degrees.
The pro chancellor acknowledged Guglani’s efforts and exemplary contribution to startups and society at large, “through his vision, drive for innovation and passion to bring about transformation and change.”
“As a leader, Guglani has not only contributed to the startup community but has also become a role model for many. Students look up to such leaders and aspire to become like them,” she said.
On the occasion, Guglani shared his journey and experiences with the young professionals, and encouraged them to believe in themselves and follow their aspirations with unflinching dedication and passion. He said, “I accept this honour on behalf of the Morpheus and Supermorpheus community. Chitkara University is known for their love of startups and innovation and this is another amazing gesture from them.”
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
Forest dept investigates complaint of fresh encroachments in Southern Ridge
In the complaint, Akash Vashishtha, who is an environmental activist and lawyer, said fresh constructions are being undertaken at these two locations, for which trees are being felled. The ecology of the southern ridge is deteriorating due to these encroachments, states the complaint.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
-
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics