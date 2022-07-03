Chitkara University awards honorary doctorate to ‘startup pioneer’ Sameer Guglani

Chitkara University awarded an honorary doctorate to Sameer Guglani, the founder of Supermorpheus – a community-driven seed investing platform with around 700 members and a portfolio of 65 investments, for his outstanding contribution to business, the startup community and humanity.

The university’s chancellor Ashok Chitkara and pro chancellor Madhu Chitkara awarded him the doctorate during the 17th convocation where around 400 students from Chitkara Business School, including those pursuing an MBA in finance and banking, investment banking, marketing, human resources, business analytics and healthcare management were awarded degrees.

The pro chancellor acknowledged Guglani’s efforts and exemplary contribution to startups and society at large, “through his vision, drive for innovation and passion to bring about transformation and change.”

“As a leader, Guglani has not only contributed to the startup community but has also become a role model for many. Students look up to such leaders and aspire to become like them,” she said.

On the occasion, Guglani shared his journey and experiences with the young professionals, and encouraged them to believe in themselves and follow their aspirations with unflinching dedication and passion. He said, “I accept this honour on behalf of the Morpheus and Supermorpheus community. Chitkara University is known for their love of startups and innovation and this is another amazing gesture from them.”