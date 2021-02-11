Sunil Sethi conferred with honorary doctorate for design and fashion
Sunil Sethi is easily the first and the last word in the business of fashion today. A shining metaphor for sharp business acumen and exemplary leadership, Sethi was conferred with Honorary Doctorate, Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) Honoris Causa by Chitkara University on Tuesday. Sethi’s game-changing contribution to design, fashion, business, education and humanity were acknowledged as he was conferred upon the honour by the University.
“It came as a pleasant surprise, but what makes me elated is the fact that both my design and product development endeavours for 30+ years (in my company Sunil Sethi Design Alliance dedicated to textiles, handicrafts, carpets and lifestyle) and now my 12 years of heading the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) have been appreciated. It feels great to get an honorary doctorate for my contribution to design and fashion,” shares Sethi.
Under his inspiring leadership, the FDCI has propelled Indian fashion into the international design galaxy. Ever since he took over as the President of the FDCI in 2008, it has represented, nurtured and mentored 350+ designers.
Unencumbered by the pandemic, the unstoppable Sethi successfully organised digital editions of India Couture Week and Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week in the last year. One’s keen to ask him what keeps him impossibly upbeat and motivated. “Despite the pandemic, I refused to give up even though market conditions sometimes pull you down. I have to admit that I am quite satisfied with where I have reached in life. I have tasted success and achieved what I wanted to in both design and fashion arenas and I am more than happy to creatie platforms for the up and coming talent in the industry. Having said that, at the end of the day, it’s the ability of the designers, which catapults them to great heights. When one is bestowed with an honour like this, it’s a vindication that one’s efforts have been paid off. This honour made me feel special and my sincere compliments to Dr Ashok K Chitkara, Chancellor of Chitkara University for organising the ceremony in such a professional way,” says Sethi
“I wasn’t expecting my career path to take me in other fields. I have always been passionate about my professional career and businesses. Moreover, I have had other passions in life like the arts,” says Sethi, who’s also an avid art collector.
All in all, Sethi has over the years successfully reconciled his artistic passions with his professional commitments - an unattainable alchemy, which so many design and fashion entrepreneurs only dream of.
