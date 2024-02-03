 CIA inspector held for graft in Haryana’s Rewari - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / CIA inspector held for graft in Haryana’s Rewari

CIA inspector held for graft in Haryana’s Rewari

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Feb 03, 2024 09:18 AM IST

The accused, identified as Anil Kumar, was arrested on compliant of one Sachin, who had furnished bail bonds for one of the three gamblers

A team of anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested an inspector posted at Crime Investigation Agency (CIA)-3 in Rewari while accepting a graft of 3.75 lakh from a man, who had furnished bail bond for a gambler.

“When Anil Kumar got to know that Sachin had furnished bail bonds, he sought <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh from him and threatened him to book for gambling. He demanded money from him several times. On a complaint filed by Sachin, we arrested the accused and booked him under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” the ACB inspector added. (Getty image)
“When Anil Kumar got to know that Sachin had furnished bail bonds, he sought 4 lakh from him and threatened him to book for gambling. He demanded money from him several times. On a complaint filed by Sachin, we arrested the accused and booked him under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” the ACB inspector added. (Getty image)

The accused, identified as Anil Kumar, was arrested on compliant of one Sachin, who had furnished bail bonds for one of the three gamblers.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Gurugram ACB team inspector Jaipal Singh said the CIA team of Rewari had arrested three gamblers–Harish, Mandeep and Sandeep–on January 28, while they were gambling in a cricket match and recovered 10 mobiles and laptops from them.

“When Anil Kumar got to know that Sachin had furnished bail bonds, he sought 4 lakh from him and threatened him to book for gambling. He demanded money from him several times. On a complaint filed by Sachin, we arrested the accused and booked him under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” the ACB inspector added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On