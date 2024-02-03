CIA inspector held for graft in Haryana’s Rewari

A team of anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested an inspector posted at Crime Investigation Agency (CIA)-3 in Rewari while accepting a graft of ₹3.75 lakh from a man, who had furnished bail bond for a gambler. “When Anil Kumar got to know that Sachin had furnished bail bonds, he sought ₹ 4 lakh from him and threatened him to book for gambling. He demanded money from him several times. On a complaint filed by Sachin, we arrested the accused and booked him under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” the ACB inspector added. (Getty image)

The accused, identified as Anil Kumar, was arrested on compliant of one Sachin, who had furnished bail bonds for one of the three gamblers.

Gurugram ACB team inspector Jaipal Singh said the CIA team of Rewari had arrested three gamblers–Harish, Mandeep and Sandeep–on January 28, while they were gambling in a cricket match and recovered 10 mobiles and laptops from them.

“When Anil Kumar got to know that Sachin had furnished bail bonds, he sought ₹4 lakh from him and threatened him to book for gambling. He demanded money from him several times. On a complaint filed by Sachin, we arrested the accused and booked him under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” the ACB inspector added.