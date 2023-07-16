Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 2 nabbed for stealing bike, e-rickshaw

Ludhiana: 2 nabbed for stealing bike, e-rickshaw

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 16, 2023 11:07 PM IST

The accused have been identified as Ravi Kumar alias Monu, 32, of Bhagwan Das Colony of Salem Tabri and Kapil alias Gikki, 25, of Kali Sadak at Noorwala Road

The team of CIA staff 2 of Police commissionerate, Ludhiana, arrested a data entry operator working at the city vegetable market and a sweetmeat shop owner for allegedly stealing a motorcycle and e-rickshaw.

A case under section 379 and 411 of IPC has been registered against the accused. (iStock)
The police have recovered the stolen vehicles from their possession.

Ravi is a sweetmeat shop owner, while Kapil works as a data entry operator in new vegetable market.

Inspector Beant Juneja, incharge at CIA staff 2, said that both the accused are already facing two FIRs and came out from jail on bail on April 27.

