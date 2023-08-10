Three held for drug peddling, 3 kg opium recovered

The team of CIA staff 3 of Police Commissionerate Ludhiana nabbed three persons involved in drug peddling and recovered 2kg opium from their possession. A case under sections 18, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at Moti Nagar police station. (iStock)

The arrested accused have been identified as Ajit Kumar, 28, Vijay Verma, 27, and Raj Pal, 26, residents of Uttar Pradesh. The accused are presently residing as tenants in Main Market Sherpur in Moti Nagar area.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said that the team of CIA staff 3 led by Inspector Avtar Singh was patrolling at 100 feet road in Moti Nagar when three persons, who were carrying a backpack, suddenly threw their bags on the road and tried to escape. When frisked, the team recovered 3kg opium from their bags.

A case under sections 18, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at Moti Nagar police station.

The ADCP said that the accused were involved in smuggling opium from Uttar Pradesh. The accused Ajit is already facing trial in a case of drug peddling registered in by Jalandhar police in 2020.

Man gets 12 years RI for drug peddling

Ludhiana court of additional sessions judge Harbans Singh sentenced a drug peddler for 12 years of rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty of smuggling narcotics. The court has also ordered the convict to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh.

The prosecution stated that on October 24, 2020, police station Daba police had set up a checkpoint at Daba Lohara road. During checking, Harpreet Singh alias Happy, a resident of Daba, was seen coming from Lohara Road side.

When stopped for checking, the police have recovered 7,300 intoxicated pills from his possession. The police registered a case and arrested him.