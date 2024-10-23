CIK busts terror recruitment module during search ops

A new recruitment module, being run by a newly floated Tehreek Labaik Muslim (TLM), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, was busted during search operations by Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) at multiple locations in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag and Pulwama districts, on Tuesday. The module is in continuous touch with handlers / members of terrorist organisation(s) across the border, among other modes of communication. (iStock)

CIK said the module was being handled by a Pakistani terrorist Baba Hamas .

“The searches at 10 locations in different districts of the valley were conducted in pursuance to search warrant issued by court of special judge. The case pertains to a larger conspiracy hatched by proscribed terrorist organisations operating within J&K and across the LoC at the behest of Pakistani agencies, in connivance with their OGWs/supporters/ facilitators/ sympathisers in Kashmir valley are continuously in process of creating ‘new terror modules’ (gangs) wherein by misusing various social media applications, youths of Kashmir are lured by varied ways and means, including radicalisation/instigation/provocation etc. with the intention to make the youths indulge in unlawful and terrorist activities and also to join terrorist ranks for furthering the activities of these terrorist organisations,” police said in a statement.

They added that on the basis of information and inputs/evidence developed by CIK police station, it was found that Baba Hamas’, a terrorist handler of LeT is going to float a new terrorist organisation by the name of ‘Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim’ (TLM), an offshoot of LeT in conspiracy with OGWs/supporters/facilitators/sympathisers of terrorist organisations operating in Kashmir valley with the active support of Pakistani agencies with the intention to further terrorist activities in Kashmir valley.

“It was further found that said terrorist handler ‘Gazi Hamas’ is providing seditious material and directions to OGWs/supporters/facilitators/sympathisers through various covert/encrypted social media applications for radicalisation and luring the youths to join terrorist ranks of newly floated terrorist organization ‘Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim’. The module is in continuous touch with handlers / members of terrorist organisation(s) across the border, among other modes of communication, it is learnt that encrypted internet messaging platforms, besides other software applications are being used, as such, the searches were conducted at 10 locations of Kashmir valley wherein besides arrest of suspects, incriminating material in the form of digital devices, SIM cards, mobile phones, laptops and seditious material having bearing on the investigation of the case have been recovered and seized in the case.”

The police said this newly floated terrorist organisation have claimed few incidents in recent past which includes, but not limited to, a fire incident in panchayat ghar in Seer area of Pulwama district and another fire in a remote village of Doda (though not corroborated on ground) and this outfit also remained involved in pasting of posters at various locations in south and central Kashmir and on internet based social media platforms as well. “This was aimed at to glorify the terrorism and radicalise the youth to join this new terror outfit. The investigation is aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in the UT by not only identifying OGWs but by ensuring legal action as envisaged by the law of the land,” the spokesman said.