CISF constable who ‘slapped’ Kangana shifted to K’taka unit, inquiry on

New Delhi CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut last month, has been transferred to a unit in Bengaluru, officials aware of the matter said. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut (ANI)

CISF officers said that Kaur is still under suspension and a departmental enquiry against her is underway. “During suspension, under the service rules, suspended personnel must report to a headquarters and mark their attendance every day. They must make themselves available whenever they are summoned by the departmental enquiry committee. This is why Constable Kaur has been assigned to a unit in Bengaluru,” an officer, who asked not to be named, said.

The officer added that Kaur has not been assigned any duty. With the force involved in sensitive security duty, no serving officer with such a pending case is assigned posting at such locations, the official said.

Kaur was suspended immediately after the incident. Besides CISF’s disciplinary inquiry, Kaur was booked under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (whoever wrongfully restrains any person) of the Indian Penal Code. Both are bailable offences. The Mohali police also formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident.

The sources said Kaur is under suspension and has been posted to the 10th reserve battalion based in the Karnataka capital pending a disciplinary inquiry.

The incident happened on June 6 when the newly elected MP was travelling to Delhi.

She was shifted to the unit soon after the incident in the fair interest of the investigation that is underway, the CISF officials said.

A senior commandant-rank officer is conducting the inquiry, and statements of the constable, her colleagues present at the airport that day, the shift in-charge and some airline officials are being recorded, the sources said.

They said the inquiry would take some time, following which an appropriate decision would be taken.

Kaur, who is from Kapurthala district, joined the CISF in 2009 and has been with its aviation security group at the Chandigarh airport since 2021. She has had no vigilance inquiry or punishment awarded against her in the force till now.

Her husband is also working with CISF.

Kaur was apparently upset with Ranaut over her stance on the farmers’ protests that took place in the country.

Ranaut, 38, was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Mandi seat of Himachal Pradesh.