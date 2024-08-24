 Citing security concerns, PGIMS Rohtak resident doctors continue stir - Hindustan Times
Citing security concerns, PGIMS Rohtak resident doctors continue stir

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Aug 24, 2024 07:18 AM IST

The strike by PGIMS resident doctors entered its 11th day on Friday, with outpatient department (OPD) services and elective surgeries remaining suspended.

Unlike other medical institutes that have called off their strikes over the Kolkata trainee doctor’s rape and murder, resident doctors at Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) announced to continue with their protest, citing security concerns on campus.

Doctors across the country had gone on strike following the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. (HT FILE)

In a statement, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at PGIMS announced that they would continue their strike till their demands are met.

“Our demands include closure of the labour room entrance which leads to the doctors’ hostel. A number of patients and attendants loiter in the area, consume intoxicant substances and harass women doctors and students,” the doctors said, adding that they had a fruitful meeting with acting vice-chancellor and director Dr SS Lohchab.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Citing security concerns, PGIMS Rohtak resident doctors continue stir
