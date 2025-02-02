Menu Explore
City writer to receive Punjab Gaurav Award at lit fest

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 02, 2025 07:00 PM IST

Jaswant Singh Zafar will receive the Punjab Gaurav Award for his contributions to literature at a literary festival, along with a ₹1 lakh cash prize.

The Punjab Art Council will confer renowned Punjabi poet, writer, and artist Jaswant Singh Zafar with the prestigious Punjab Gaurav Award for his exemplary contributions to literature. Zafar, a native of Ludhiana, will receive the award at the upcoming literary festival, dedicated to the legacy of MS Randhawa. Along with the honour, Zafar will be awarded a cash prize of 1 lakh.

City writer to receive Punjab Gaurav Award at lit fest

An engineer by profession, Zafar has made a lasting impact on Punjabi literature as a poet, prose writer, playwright, editor, and visual artist. Beyond literature, he is a sports promoter and social activist, working for youth welfare and environmental causes in Punjab. After a long career in the state and central power sectors, Zafar retired as deputy chief engineer from Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in 2023. In June 2024, he was appointed as the director of the language department, Punjab, where he is actively involved in digitising and republishing rare books.

Zafar’s literary contributions include five poetry collections, five prose books, and two plays, with his works translated into Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, and Odia. His poetry collection, ‘Assin Nanak De Ki Lagde Haan’, is regarded as a cornerstone of modern Punjabi literature. His recent book, ‘Apna Punjab Hove—Hath Vich Kitab Hove’, promotes literacy and drug de-addiction among youth.

Over the years, he has received over 30 prestigious awards, including the Shiv Kumar Batalvi Inter-University Gold Medal and the Shiromani Kavi Award.

Zafar’s alma mater, SCD Government College, Ludhiana, has also celebrated his achievement, with its alumni association extending heartfelt congratulations.

