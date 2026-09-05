‘48 hours… big surprise’: Instagram threats put Balyan family on edge

Threatening posts on Instagram have triggered fresh fear in the family of slain Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan, prompting Shamli police to strengthen their security, officials said on Saturday. Police said they were verifying the source of the posts, their operators and the digital footprints linked to them. (File)

“Two days, 48 hours… big surprise soon.” Another Instagram post says, “It’s just the beginning. The blasts are yet to happen… if you want to see the blasts, stay connected with us.”

This and other ominous posts were uploaded on Instagram accounts carrying the name and photograph of wanted sharpshooter Satyam Kadyan.

Police said they were investigating whether Kadyan was operating the accounts or whether someone else was using his identity to threaten the family and create confusion about the absconding accused’s whereabouts.

The accounts also carry warnings such as “stay within your limits” and not to “take flying bullets”. Police said they were verifying the source of the posts, their operators and the digital footprints linked to them.

Shamli SP Narendra Pratap Singh said four additional policemen had been deployed for the Balyan family’s security and vigilance had been intensified. “Police are examining all aspects of the social media activity, including whether the posts were made by Kadyan himself or by someone operating fake accounts in his name,” Singh said.

The development comes days after 32-year-old Balyan was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli on August 26. Police said attackers surrounded him and fired around 18 rounds.

During the investigation, police identified more than 20 Instagram, Snapchat and other social media accounts using the names of Kadyan, another wanted accused, Aryan Sandhu, and the Gogi gang. Investigators are examining videos, photographs and status updates to establish which accounts are genuine and who operates them, police said.

Police said they were also probing whether the latest posts were an attempt to intimidate the Balyan family or deliberately project Kadyan as active despite being on the run.

Kadyan and Sandhu, both in their 20’s and carrying a ₹1 lakh reward, remain absconding. Two other accused shooters, Sumit, 24, and Mohit, 22, were killed in a police encounter on August 31.

According to officials, police teams have been conducting raids in Haryana and Punjab, including Karnal, Panipat and Sonipat, besides checking inputs about their possible movement through Chandigarh airport. Investigators have also learnt that Sandhu’s passport had expired and that he was trying to get it renewed.