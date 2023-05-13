Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Industrialist assaulted, tied to tree by migrant labourers

Ludhiana: Industrialist assaulted, tied to tree by migrant labourers

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 13, 2023 10:01 PM IST

After assaulting, the mob took the 24-year-old victim to their colony on Chandigarh road from where he was rescued by his family members and police, as per the complaint by the victim

A city-based industrialist was brutally thrashed and tied to a tree by a group of migrant labourers, including women, after they allegedly found him urinating in the open on the roadside on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police said on Saturday.

Sub-inspector Swaran Chand said that a case under Sections 323, 342 , 365, 148, 149 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Jamalpur police station. (iStock)
After assaulting, the mob took the 24-year-old victim to their colony on Chandigarh road from where he was rescued by his family members and police, as per the complaint by the victim. Police have registered a case against an accused identified as Aneeta and six-seven unidentified persons.

Shiva Nagpal in his complaint to the police on Friday said that he was heading towards his home on Chandigarh road in the late hours of Thursday in his SUV. He said that when he reached near the Government School of Mundian village on Chandigarh road, he stopped his car to urinate.

He said a group of seven-eight migrant labourers assaulted him using sticks. He said that they took him to their colony, where they tied him to a tree.

“As the other members of my family were coming behind the other car, they found my abandoned car and rescued me with the help of police,” he said.

Sub-inspector Swaran Chand said that a case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Jamalpur police station.

He said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused and police teams are conducting raids.

