Civic body polls: AAP gains toehold in Haryana
Before entering the civic body electoral battlefield in Haryana, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had whipped up strong anti-incumbency sentiments. Even as the AAP tried to outsmart the well-oiled BJP-JJP cadre in the game of perception and populism, the party was unable to halt the BJP juggernaut in Haryana in civic body polls.
However, after its stunning win in neighbouring Punjab’s assembly elections, the AAP in Haryana at least gained a toehold on Wednesday by registering its first win as results for 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities were announced.
Kurukshetra, from where Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched AAP’s poll campaign on May 29, proved lucky for the party.
Nisha Kano Vangha, the AAP’s nominee, defeated Pooja Garg of the ruling BJP-JJP combine by a narrow margin of 101 votes for the president’s post in Ismailabad municipal committee of the Kurukshetra district.
Nisha secured 1,503 votes, while BJP’s Pooja at second position got 1,402 votes.
The AAP candidates gave a tough fight on five other seats and remained at the second position in Pehowa (Kurukshetra), Gharaunda in Karnal, Bhiwani, Kundli (Sonepat) and Sohana in Gurugram, as per the poll result data.
AAP nominees lost with a thin margin (below 100 votes) in Gharaunda, Kundli and Pehowa.
In Pehowa municipal committee, AAP’s president candidate Anil Dhawan had a close contest with BJP’s Ashish Sharma, who won by 55 votes.
In Gharaunda municipal committee under chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Karnal district, AAP’s Surinder Kumar lost to BJP-JJP’s Happy Gupta by 77 votes.
The AAP also made its presence felt in Kejriwal’s home district Bhiwani. Though AAP candidate Indu Rani lost by 4,305 votes from Independent Priti Rani, she secured 21,607 votes for the post of president in Bhiwani municipal council and pushed the ruling BJP-JJP combine nominee (with 16,049 votes) to fourth position.
The party has also made some impact in the NCR districts as AAP’s Anjali Rani contesting for the president’s post of Kundli municipal committee secured 1,910 votes against the 1,987 votes polled to BJP’s winner Shimla Devi.
In Sohana municipal committee (Gurugram), AAP’s contender for the president’s post Lalita finished at the second position with 10,321 votes against 12,185 votes winning BJP-JJP nominee Anju Rani bagged.
Besides, AAP candidates for the president’s post secured third position in three municipal councils of Kalka and Kaithal, and two municipal committees of Ladwa (Kurukshetra) and Ganaur (Sonepat) and the party finished at fourth position in civic bodies like Naraingarh, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Safidon, Jind, Bahadurgarh, Taraori, Nissing, Assandh, Cheeka, Mahendergarh, Samalkha, Palwal, Gohana, Ellenabad, Rania, Mandi Dabwali, and Sadhaura.
“We won one seat of president and candidates we were supporting secured at least 20 wards in different MCs. People have reposed faith in the AAP and we expect a better performance in the upcoming panchayat elections as traders and businessmen in urban areas hesitate to vote against the ruling party,” Sushil Gupta, Haryana incharge of AAP and Rajya Sabha member, said.
In a tweet, Kejriwal greeted all the winners and workers of the AAP in Haryana and called upon them to set examples by working hard with dedication.
“It’s a new and encouraging beginning for AAP in Haryana,” Gupta said.
-
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 23, 2022
Aries will find luck on their side in a financial deal, while, Taurus will manage to resolve a family issue through their initiative. Cancer will be able to motivate a family youngster to give in his or her best in a competition. Virgo can expect a favorable outcome of a problem involving money.
-
Selection battles: Courts are offering athletes a direct lifeline
The courts seem to have become the new playground for Indian athletes to seek selection into the India team. At least, this is what recent trends suggest as more and more athletes are moving courts against their respective federations alleging ‘unfair selections’ and ‘inconsistent policies.’
-
Fourth innings Test chases no longer a drab affair
In consecutive home Tests against New Zealand, England have chased down 277 at Lord’s and 299 at Trent Bridge. Earlier this year, South Africa chased 240 in Johannesburg and 212 in Cape Town to bounce back from 0-1 down to win the series against India. Thus, four times in the last six months teams have successfully achieved tough fourth-innings chases. Individual batting too has been impressive. Four out of the five highest scores in the fourth innings in the last 10 years have come since 2018—149 in 2018 (KL Rahul at The Oval), 153* (Kusal Perera (SL) in Durban) in 2019, 210* (Kyle Mayers (WI) in Chattogram) in 2021 and 196 (Babar Azam (Pak) v Australia in Karachi) in 2022.
-
Maha crisis: Bagga files plaint against CM Thackeray for ‘flouting’ Covid norms
The political situation remains tense in Maharashtra, especially after rebel Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde in fresh demands Wednesday, stated that the MVA front is “unnatural” and for the sake of the western state, Sena must exit the alliance that it shares with the Congress party and the NCP.
-
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics