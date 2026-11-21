Rampant encroachments, garbage heaps, stagnant water, and crumbling roads have turned daily life into a struggle for residents of Ward 1, with neighbourhoods surrounding the Grain Market bearing the brunt of civic neglect. Despite repeated complaints to the authorities, locals allege that complaints have failed to bring any lasting relief. Locals fear that the persisting unhygienic conditions could trigger an outbreak of vector-borne and infectious diseases. (HT) more

Sanitary conditions around the Grain Market have deteriorated, with foul stench emanating from stagnant water and uncollected waste making it difficult for residents to step out of their homes. Locals fear that the persisting unhygienic conditions could trigger an outbreak of vector-borne and infectious diseases.

Several public parks and vacant plots around the Grain Market have been encroached upon by jhuggi dwellers, while construction debris and discarded waste lie dumped across open spaces. Residents noted that although temporary drives occasionally clear the shanties following complaints, the encroachers swiftly return, leaving the problem unresolved.

“The condition around Grain Market is extremely bad. The jhuggis and foul smell are affecting people living in nearby neighbourhoods. The surroundings have become so unhygienic that we are worried about infections. It is difficult to live with these conditions every day,” said Rehan, a local resident.

Simarpreet Kaur said,”There is garbage and stagnant water around the area. We have to deal with the foul smell regularly, but nobody seems to be paying attention. The authorities should visit the spot and understand the problems residents are facing.”

Another resident, Sohan, demanded a permanent fix rather than cosmetic action. “We have raised these issues several times, but nothing changes on the ground. The same problems continue and people are left to suffer. We want the authorities to take permanent action rather than just removing the jhuggis temporarily,” he said.

Beyond the Grain Market, residents of Bhora village, Silver Kunj Royal City, Akash Nagar, Bharti Colony, and Geeta Colony have also flagged dilapidated and broken roads across their localities, which continue to hamper daily commuting.

Ward councillor Ratanjit Kaur said,”We have repeatedly lodged complaints with the authorities. The jhuggi dwellers have been removed several times, but they return to the same places. We have raised the matter with the concerned authorities, but no effective action has been taken so far. Grain Market falls under the jurisdiction of the Mandi Board, but we will continue to make efforts to get the issue resolved.”

Repeated calls and messages made to Zone A commissioner Gurpal Singh could not elicit a response.