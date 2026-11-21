New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was found dead with strangulation marks and burns in a wooded area behind Dilshad Garden Janta Flats in northeast Delhi on Thursday, police said. Police are recording statements from Sanjeev’s family and acquaintances to determine whether he had received any threats or had any disputes. more

Police suspect he was allegedly strangled with a belt and that his body was set on fire to hide his identity. A murder case was registered at GTB Enclave police station in the Shahdara district.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rajender Prasad Meena said police received a call around 10.30am about a partially burnt body lying behind bushes. A team was sent to the scene and the body was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

“Local enquiry helped us identify the victim as Sanjeev, a resident of Meet Nagar in northeast Delhi. He lived with his parents and was undergoing treatment for drug addiction,” the DCP added.

A police officer familiar with the case said the teams are examining CCTV footage from the area. Investigators suspect that Sanjeev was murdered elsewhere and his body was dumped at the site.

“Investigators also believe that a vehicle may have been used to transport the body and are working to identify it. They also suspect involvement of more than one person in the crime. The recovery of the vehicle would help trace the routes taken before and after the body was dumped,” the officer added.

Police are recording statements from Sanjeev’s family and acquaintances to determine whether he had received any threats or had any disputes. They are also questioning his friends about the people he may have used drugs with.

Forensic experts visited the scene and collected evidence. “We are also trying to identify the substance used to set the body on fire,” the officer added.