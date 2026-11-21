Buyers and sellers in Maharashtra will soon have to disclose separate details of payments made in cash and via cheque while registering property documents. The state government is strengthening its reporting mechanism to ensure that cash transactions of ₹2 lakh or more in property deals are reported to the Income Tax (IT) Department. The upgraded I-Sarita platform will record the amount paid by each buyer and received by each seller, allowing transaction details to be shared with the Income Tax Department. (Pexels/Representational) more

Accordingly, the Registration and Stamps Department has been directed to modify its system to capture the cash and cheque components of each transaction at the time of registration. The move is aimed at improving transparency in land and property deals.

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Revenue minister issues instructions to registration department Instructions to this effect were issued by state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule to the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps on Friday. Section 269ST of the Indian Income Tax Act prohibits any person from receiving ₹2 lakh or more in cash under specific conditions. Introduced by the Finance Act of 2017, the rule aims to curb black money and promote digital or traceable banking transactions

On April 16, 2025, the Supreme Court also directed the lower courts to notify the IT Department if any suit claims to have made a cash transaction of ₹2 lakh and above. This is to intimate the tax authorities to verify the transactions and check violation of Section 269 ST of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Following directives of the Supreme Court, the office of the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps had instructed all sub-registrar offices across the state to report such cash transactions to the IT Department.

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I-Sarita upgrade to capture payments at registration stage “Now to make the process simpler and more accurate, the government has decided to introduce changes to the ‘I-Sarita’ system. Under the new facility, details of how much money a buyer has paid to the seller in cash and how much through cheques can be recorded separately at the time of document registration itself,” said a senior revenue official. “This will ensure that complete details of the transaction are available at the time of registration, reducing the need for a separate exercise to collect the information.”

A key feature of the new facility is that it will allow separate financial details to be recorded for each buyer and seller in transactions involving multiple parties. The system will capture how much each buyer has paid and how much each seller has received. This will enable the authorities to provide the IT Department with accurate transaction details for every party involved, said the official.