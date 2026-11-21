New Delhi The dried-up Yamuna riverbed near ITO. (HT Archive)

Over 300 stakeholders in Yamuna rejuvenation on Friday called for a coordinated framework for long-term management and to move away from fragmented approaches to the project, at the Yamuna Dialogues conference organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Speakers, delegates and students, including experts from eight countries and those involved in the restoration of the Ganga ghats in Varanasi, took part in the conference, inaugurated at Baansera.

“The objective must be to move from fragmented approaches towards a coordinated framework for the long-term management and development of the Yamuna,” Sandhu said, stressing the need for public participation in water-related initiatives.

Representatives comprised experts and officials from the United Nations, Asian Development Bank, World Wildlife Fund (WWF), KfW Development Bank, IIT Delhi, TERI, CEEW and WRI, besides government agencies Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the National Mission for Clean Ganga.

DDA vice-chairman N Saravana Kumar said the initiative reflected a collective commitment to restoring the Yamuna, one of Delhi’s key natural assets. The discussions focused on six themes: governance mechanisms, floodplain planning, urban water and drainage management, river-people connect, emerging technologies and sustainable financing.

The authority said it has undertaken a floodplain restoration programme covering nearly 1,700 hectares across 13 integrated projects along both banks of the river, from the Wazirabad Barrage to the Okhla Barrage. Participants also examined river restoration models from Japan, Switzerland, the US, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Germany.

A key outcome of the conference is expected to be a “Yamuna Report”, outlining agreed priorities, proposed interventions and institutional responsibilities for agencies and partners to voluntarily build upon. The discussions were guided by three principles of ecosystem restoration, minimising adverse impacts of human activities and sustainably reconnecting the river with the city’s residents, officials said.