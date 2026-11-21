New Delhi: Police recovered from the three five semi-automatic pistols, 11 cartridges, four mobile phones and a stolen motorcycle. more

Delhi Police arrested two men and apprehended a minor with a cache of weapons and ammunitions in south Delhi’s Nizamuddin Basti on Thursday, averting a suspected firing attack on a social media influencer over an extortion attempt allegedly planned by a fugitive gangster, officers said on Friday.

Police identified the arrested men as Sahil Idrish, 20, and Saad Malik, 22, both residents of Loni in Ghaziabad. The apprehended minor is also from Ghaziabad.

The three were allegedly hired by gangster Rashid Cablewala through an associate to fire at the influencer, who has around 400,000 Instagram followers. The influencer had received a threatening extortion call from Cablewala around 10 days ago. A case of extortion and criminal intimidation was registered on his complaint at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Vineet Kumar.

Police recovered from the three five semi-automatic pistols, 11 cartridges, four mobile phones and a stolen motorcycle.

“They told us that on the instructions of their handler, they had recorded threatening videos declaring their allegiance to Cablewala and his gang. They used encrypted communication platforms to communicate with Cablewala and others,” Kumar said.

The DCP declined to disclose the influencer’s identity, citing safety and security concerns.

Kumar said a team from Hazrat Nizamuddin police station noticed two men attempting to evade police personnel near Sholay Wali Gali in Nizamuddin Basti around 5am on Thursday. The personnel intercepted and searched them, recovering illegal firearms and ammunition.

A case was registered and the two men were questioned. Their interrogation led to the recovery of four more pistols and eight cartridges, as well as the apprehension of their juvenile associate.

“Their questioning revealed a suspected conspiracy to carry out a firing on the influencer residing in the Hazrat Nizamuddin area. The accused allegedly disclosed their association with persons connected to the Rashid Cablewala gang,” Kumar said.

The two men told police they had travelled from Ghaziabad to Delhi with the minor and stayed at a guest house before proceeding to Nizamuddin Basti. Police are now looking for the person who allegedly introduced the three to Cablewala and supplied them with the illegal firearms.

A resident of northeast Delhi, Cablewala is suspected of operating his gang from Dubai. He was associated with jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba. His gang is active in the trans-Yamuna belt and is primarily involved in extortion, betting and narcotics syndicates, two police officers aware of his activities said.