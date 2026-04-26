Civil society support essential to eradicate drug menace: J&K LG Sinha

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha pledged a decisive crackdown on drug networks while emphasising that civil society’s support is essential to successfully eradicating the menace. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha takes an oath while addressing the ongoing 'Drug-Free J&K' campaign, in Samba on Saturday. (ANI)

“I assure citizens that we will strike hard against drug networks. Yet this fight cannot be won by law alone, it must be won within society, through awareness, cooperation, and collective effort. We are building a Jammu Kashmir where drugs have no place,” Sinha said on Saturday while addressing a gathering in Samba where he led a padyatra under 100 days drug-free campaign.

He said the 100-day drug-free J&K movement will inspire future generations and stand as proof that when people rise together, they can change history.

He said that every panchayat must be drug-free, and every police station must be free of drug traffickers.

“Success in the next 85 days will not be measured by marches or slogans, but by how deeply the drug menace is cleaned out from villages and city neighborhoods. Weekly outcomes must be clear—how many people were rehabilitated, how many smugglers prosecuted, how many fake centers shut down, how many cases registered, how much contraband seized, and how many women’s committees formed in panchayat’s and city wards,” the LG said.

In his address, Sinha observed that continuous auditing of drug-free J&K campaigns is essential. He said deputy commissioners, SSPs and other enforcement agencies must review weekly marches and programmes to ensure this movement builds a complete chain of care, from identification and counselling to treatment, recovery, and rehabilitation.

He said the narco-terrorists exploited our weaknesses and targeted our youth.

“Now is the time to confront this challenge with full strength, applying the harshest law against those who conspire against society. For the next 85 days, we must sustain its energy, reach every home across union territory and warn against the dangers of drugs,” he said.

“Jammu Kashmir is now illuminated with a new resolve against drugs. It is a flame of hope that will end the darkness, erase fear, and light the future. In these past 15 days, the transformation I have witnessed among people is nothing short of a miracle,” the LG said.

He also flagged off a bike rally and launched the Samba Cricket Premier League under the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan.