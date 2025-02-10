Clamour grows for CBI probe into Kathua youngster’s suicide

The calls for an independent probe into the suicide of a 25-year-old Gujjar youngster in Kathua following alleged custodial torture over suspected terror links gathered steam, with former advocate general of Jammu and Kashmir and senior high court lawyer Mohammad Aslam Goni on Monday seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the incident. Former advocate general of Jammu and Kashmir and senior high court lawyer Mohammad Aslam Goni on Monday sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. (Representational Image)

Goni, along with a battery of high court lawyers, demanded immediate registration of a case over the alleged custodial torture and death of youngster and demanded that investigation be handed over to the CBI to ensure a fair and impartial probe.

The 25-year-old youngster from Bilawar area of Kathua ended his life by consuming insecticide at his home on January 4 evening and recorded the act on a video, claiming innocence. He denied any connection with terrorists, prompting separate probes by the police and the local administration.

Addressing media persons in Jammu, Goni expressed concern over what he said was the youngster’s ‘dying declaration’.

“The youth accused the police of third-degree torture and claimed innocence in a video before ending his life. His video should be considered as dying declaration,” said Goni.

The video was sufficient for the registration of a criminal case against those who inflicted the torture in police custody. But as a cover-up, the district administration has ordered a magisterial probe to be conducted by a naib tehsildar. A departmental inquiry has been ordered, to be conducted by deputy inspector general (DIG) of the range, added Goni.

He said this was ‘eye wash’ and an attempt to ‘shield the culprits’.

Citing multiple judgments of the Supreme Court on custodial torture, Goni said, “Only impartial and independent probe will unmask the larger gamut of the game. The magisterial probe is a farce.”