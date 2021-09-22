Class 11 admissions in Chandigarh: 4,081 students apply for migration in 2nd counselling

The second counselling for admission to Class 11 at government schools in Chandigarh has concluded and 4,081 students have applied for migration and 1,112 new students have registered for admissions as per data available with the Chandigarh education department. The final list for admissions will now be displayed on September 23.

Students who are migrating include those who have already gotten admission after the first counselling, but want to change their school or stream. New students were also allowed to enrol for the second counselling and humanities remained their stream of choice with 748 students applying for it, 151 applied for sciences, 122 for vocational courses and 91 for commerce.

As per data uploaded by the department on its website, there are 2,409 vacancies after the first counselling. There are 310 seats vacant for commerce out of 3,900 seats, 322 for sciences out of 3,080; 1,238 for humanities out of 6,600 and 539 of 1,775 are vacant for vocational courses. Earlier 18,703 students had applied for the first counselling for a total of 15,355 seats. The final list for the second counselling will be displayed on September 23 from noon onwards on the department’s website http://www.chdeducation.gov.in/.

Selected candidates will have to deposit the fees and their documents for inspection between 1pm on September 23 till 11.45pm on September 26. In previous years. a third counselling was also held and the same is likely this year too. Meanwhile, the academic session for Class 11 students had started from September 4 onwards. Non-compulsory offline classes and online classes are being held.

