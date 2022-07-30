Class-9 student dies as truck hits school bus in Dasuya
Hoshiarpur : A Class 9 student was killed and 12 others injured after a bus of St Paul’s Convent School ferrying them met with an accident in Dasuya on Friday.
The bus was hit by a speeding truck, the police said. The victim was identified as Harman of Lodhi Chak village.
Dasuya MLA Karamvir Singh Ghumman and Tanda legislator Jasbir Singh Raja met the injured in the civil hospital and announced free treatment by the state government.
Deputy superintendent of police Balbir Singh said a case had been registered against the truck driver, who is absconding. The bus conductor also sustained serious injuries and is admitted to a hospital, he said.
In another incident, a liquor contractor, KD Khosla, 67, died when the Toyota Innova he was travelling in skidded of the road and rammed into a tree on the Hajipur-Talwara road in Dasuya. Khosla died on the spot while the driver of the car sustained injuries. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, said the police.
-
In-laws held for killing man, burning his body in Jalandhar
The local police here on Friday arrested four members of a family, including a woman, for allegedly killing their son-in-law and later burning the deceased Loveleen Kumar's' body in Adampur area in Jalandhar. Senior superintendent of police Swarandeep Singh said that a complaint was registered at Adampur police station by the deceased Loveleen Kumar's father Rajinder Kumar that his son has been murdered and his body was burnt.
-
CM leads drive to take possession of illegally occupied land in Mohali
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday supervised a government drive to take possession of 2,828 acres of illegally encroached prime land worth Rs 350 crore in Majri block of Mohali from 15 influential encroachers, including sons of newly elected MP from Sangrur Simranjit Singh Mann and former minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar. The minister said 1,100 acres of land have been encroached upon by Fauja Singh, who runs an infrastructure company in Mohali.
-
10 Chinese nationals under police scanner for running international racket of fraudulent loan apps
Mumbai: As many as ten Chinese nationals are under the scanner of Mumbai Cyber police that busted a massive international loan fraud racket which is allegedly been operated by Chinese nationals since 2018 in India. They lured hundreds of Indian youths by offering them jobs in FinTech companies and call centres, systematically made them work for the loan fraud racket and cheated lakhs of Indians with thousands of crores in the past four years.
-
Of women, by women, for women: A tiny library for a big cause
The Sister Library, at its core, is a community-owned feminist library. It is by no means the first in the city. Started by artist Aqui Thami in 2018 as a travelling library, Sister Library found a home in Bandra a year later. Thami says the library—which sports a deep pink, bordering on red walls—isn't meant to be a “hangout” spot, where people can sit with their libraries. The library is minded by children from Dharavi.
-
College professor mowed down by dumper on Sinhgad road
A 38-year-old college professor was killed after being run over by a speeding dumper near Shinde ground in Wadgaon Budruk on Sinhgad road around 9 am on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vaishli Thite, was on her way to Zeal Education College where she worked when her two-wheeler was hit by a dumper with registration number MH12 LT0624 and the victim came under the wheels.
