Clay, craft, continuity: Potter family’s festive mission in Ludhiana

In Ghumar Colony near Gandhi Nagar, three generations of a family have been working tirelessly for nearly two months, crafting traditional earthen lamps (diyas) and supplying these in various markets of the district. For Dhruv Kumar and other members of the family, making diyas is more than a seasonal business as they say their aim is also to keep this age-old craft alive. With Diwali tomorrow, the family says it has recorded good sales this season so far, but urges more residents to choose traditional diyas over modern lighting alternatives. (HT File)

Dhruv explains that the tradition was started by his grandfather, Ram Chandra. “Making diyas has been a part of our family for generations. I have grown up watching my elders do this work, and I want to carry forward the legacy,” says Dhruv, as he works alongside his parents — Neeta and Sanjay — and other family members, including his aunt Pinki and uncle Sunil.

The family crafts the diyas using both traditional handmade techniques and machines. The lamps are made using fine, smooth clay — locally known as chikni mitti — sourced from riverbed areas along the Sutlej or from Gill village.

While handmade diyas are priced at around ₹15 per piece, the machine-made ones cost ₹20 each. The women in the family take charge of decorating the lamps, adorning them with intricate terracotta work and paint. “We begin preparations almost two months before Diwali. Every member of the family contributes in some way, whether it is molding the diyas, decorating them, or managing the supplies. It is a tradition we have kept alive together,” says Neeta.

The artisans work from their residence, with Pinki and Sunil sourcing the clay. Operating also as wholesalers, they supply thousands of diyas to several markets across Ludhiana throughout the festive season.

Over the years, the family has adapted to changing times by introducing machinery alongside handmade production. However, their heritage craft and strong family involvement remain central to their identity.

With Diwali tomorrow, the family says it has recorded good sales this season so far, but urges more residents to choose traditional diyas over modern lighting alternatives. They hope this shift will help revive the fading livelihood of potters, many of whom have been forced to switch to other trades amid dwindling demand.