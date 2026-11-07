Delhi food safety teams collect 40 samples during festive inspections

The Delhi government's Food Safety Department has collected 40 food samples and issued improvement notices to eight establishments during inspections of sweet shops, dairies and food manufacturing units across the city ahead of Diwali. The Food Safety Department in Delhi conducted inspections. (REUTERS/File)

The inspections were conducted in North-East, East, Shahdara, South and South-East Delhi to check the quality of food products and compliance with hygiene standards. Nearly 100 kg of food material unfit for human consumption was also destroyed at a dairy in Mandoli Extension.

During inspections in North-East, East and Shahdara, officials collected 22 samples of khoya, paneer, ghee, kalakand, laddus, gulab jamuns and dry fruit gift packs. At the Mandoli Extension dairy, teams found foul-smelling khoya, rasgullas and milk contaminated with mosquitoes and flies. The department subsequently destroyed the material.

In South and South-East Delhi, 12 establishments, including sweet shops and manufacturing units, were inspected. Officials collected 18 samples of laddus, barfi, kalakand, rasgulla, khoya, chhena, paneer, ghee and skimmed milk powder.

The department also inspected a sweet manufacturing unit in Nihal Vihar following a complaint. Three samples were collected from the premises, which was found operating without Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) registration.

Improvement notices were issued to eight establishments after deficiencies were identified in sanitation and hygiene standards. Further action will be taken based on laboratory reports and inspection findings, the department said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government would not tolerate negligence involving food adulteration, contaminated products or violations of hygiene standards.

She said the Food Safety Department had been directed to conduct regular inspections of sweet shops, dairies and food manufacturing units and take action against violators under the law.

Gupta said ensuring access to safe and quality food throughout the year, particularly during festivals, and protecting public health and consumer trust were among the government's top priorities.