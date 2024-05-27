Clear stand over Punjab river waters: Sukhbir to Oppn leaders

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal asked the top leadership of all the national parties campaigning in Punjab to clear their stand on Punjab’s river waters, the state’s right over its capital Chandigarh, giving the legal guarantee of MSP to the farmers and the release of Sikh prisoners. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Addressing a rally in support of the party’s Gurdaspur candidate Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Sukhbir said that the top leadership of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should tell whether they will take Punjab’s side over these issues.

“The leaders should also state unequivocally, that they want Chandigarh to the transferred to Punjab and announce that they would not go back on their statement once they reach Haryana or Delhi. Similarly, they should support making MSP a legal right of farmers and announce that they were in favour of the release of all Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners),” he said.

Taking aim at Congress candidate Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Gurdaspur, the SAD president said: “Voters should remember that on June 1, 1984, Darbar Sahib was attacked. The time has come to take ‘hisab’ from the Randhawa family for their anti-Sikh acts”.

Cheema pointed out how the national parties had lowered the level of discourse in the parliamentary elections and forcing the election commission to censure them. “The SAD is contesting the elections on its track record of development and communal harmony and that it would continue to adhere to these ideals,” he said.