    Cloth trader found dead in Haryana’s Hisar; female friend booked for murder

    The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Kumar, who was running a kids cloth shop in Hisar’s Agroha. He is survived by his wife and three daughters-aged 8, 5 and 1.

    Published on: Feb 13, 2026 5:12 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
    A 32-year-old cloth trader was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his hotel room in Hisar and his female friend was found missing from the room, police officials said on Thursday.

    According to police officials, Pradeep along with his married friend Pratibha checked in at a hotel in Hisar on Wednesday evening.
    The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Kumar, who was running a kids cloth shop in Hisar’s Agroha. He is survived by his wife and three daughters-aged 8, 5 and 1.

    “When the hotel staff knocked on the door of the room to give a mobile phone to Pradeep after it charged, they did not get any response. Then, they found his body lying on the bed and his female friend was missing from the room. The hotel staff informed the police,” said Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar.

    In his complaint to the police, the deceased man’s cousin Virendra accused the former’s female friend of giving some toxic substance to him.

    A case was registered against Pratibha under Sections 103(1) and 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Hisar city police station. A post-mortem was conducted at Civil hospital on Thursday and the body for cremation after Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawan assured them that his woman friend will be arrested soon.

