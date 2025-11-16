CM Bhagwant Mann announces 45.84-cr revamp plan for Shaheed Sarabha’s village

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday paid floral tributes to Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha on his martyrdom anniversary and announced development projects worth ₹45.84 crore for an overall facelift of the martyr’s native village. Mann recalled Sarabha’s role as an active member of the Ghadar Party and his relentless efforts both abroad and in India for the country’s freedom struggle (HT File Photo)

Addressing the state-level commemorative event, Mann said the government would launch a comprehensive development plan to transform Sarabha village into a model settlement. The projects will focus on improving basic infrastructure, providing clean drinking water, creating sports facilities, introducing defence training, and upgrading public amenities.

Mann also paid homage to Sarabha’s companions – Vishnu Ganesh Pingle, Bakhshish Singh, Jagat Singh, Surein Singh (Senior), Shaheed Harnam Singh Sialkoti, and Surein Singh (Junior) – who were executed on the same day. He recalled Sarabha’s role as an active member of the Ghadar Party and his relentless efforts both abroad and in India for the country’s freedom struggle.

The chief minister also urged Punjabis to participate in the events being held in Anandpur Sahib from November 23 to 25 to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. The state government will organise light-and-sound shows, nagar kirtans, drone shows, kirtan darbars, and other programmes to disseminate the Guru’s life and teachings, he added.

Unveiling the development roadmap for Sarabha village, Mann said ₹40 crore will be spent on converting the existing two-lane road from Lalto Kalan to Sarabha, Raikot, and Halwara into a four-lane stretch, which will provide direct connectivity to Halwara Airport.

Additionally, ₹2.82 crore has been earmarked for a surface water supply scheme, ₹2 crore for a 10-metre indoor shooting range, ₹10 lakh for renovating the basketball court, and ₹3 lakh for constructing a volleyball court and benches at the sports ground. He further announced that ₹89 lakh will be invested in modernising the forest nursery and that a training academy for security and police forces will be set up. The academy will also house a derelict MiG-21 aircraft from the Air Force Academy for pilot and drone training.